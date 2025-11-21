2026 holiday list for TN ration shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department has released the official list of holidays for all fair price shops across the State for the year 2026, ensuring advance clarity for both ration cardholders and shop personnel.

The comprehensive schedule, issued through a departmental circular, outlined 23 designated holidays, including major festivals, national observances and region-specific cultural events.

According to the circular, fair price shops will remain closed on New Year's Day (January 1), followed by Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16), Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) and Republic Day (January 26).

Other important closures include Thai Poosam (February 1), Telugu New Year (March 19), Ramzan (March 21), Mahavir Jayanti (March 31), Good Friday (April 3), Tamil New Year (April 14), May Day (May 1), Bakrid (May 28), Muharram (June 26), Independence Day (August 15), Mawlid (August 26), Krishna Janmashtami (September 4), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 4), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Ayudha Pooja (October 19), Vijayadashami (October 20) and Deepavali (November 8). The final holiday of the year is Christmas on December 25.

The order further stated that fair price shops operating under the Public Distribution System must strictly adhere to the notified holiday calendar. Ration shops have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation and avoid disruptions to essential commodity distribution.

The circular also emphasised that no additional local holidays outside the approved list will be permitted unless formally sanctioned by the government.