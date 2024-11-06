2026 Assembly polls: Yet to decide on attending event with Vijay, says Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Even as he maintained that the VCK would continue to be in the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly polls, Thol Thirumavalavan said his participation in the book release event along with actor-politician Vijay would be decided after consulting party leaders.

Seeking to put an end to speculations about his party’s future moves, he said the party played a key role in forming the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu and INDIA bloc at the national level.

“We don’t need to search for any other alliance. The people who are against our ideology are spreading rumours about VCK. As the president of the movement, I strongly deny the speculations. VCK will be with the DMK-led alliance, there is no doubt about it,” he said.

However, he added, his participation in the function to release the book on BR Ambedkar where actor Vijay would be one of the main guests would be decided after discussing with party members, he said.

The event was originally planned for April 14 and Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were scheduled to take part. “After the event was postponed, TVK president Vijay is participating,” he said.