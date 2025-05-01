2026 Assembly polls: Won’t be surprised if we win all 234 seats, says confident Stalin

CHENNAI: : Reiterating that his party DMK would form government for a record seventh time in 2026, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he would not be surprised if they win all 234 seats next year.

Speaking at the wedding of party MP NR Elango’s family in Anna Arivalayam, Stalin cited the statement of a party leader who projected a 220-seat victory in 2026 and said, “Why be frugal in that. Say 234 seats. Nothing to be surprised about if we win it all because the reception I get wherever I go is so overwhelming.”

“No matter whichever form they come or whatever alliance those opposing us forge, I say with certainty, bring it on! We are discharging our duty only with that mentality. Let us not bother about anything. Be it the Income Tax department or CBI or ED, we will not bother about the threats posed using such agencies because we have faced emergency,” said Stalin, barely a few days after one of his key cabinet colleague’s V Senthilbalaji quit the ministry following pressure from the Supreme Court in the cash for job scam.

The Chief Minister, who advised the couple to name their children in Tamil, announced that a web page comprising Tamil names and their meanings would be created through Tamil Virtual Academy for the benefit of the people.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the deceased Pope Francis at a meeting organised by Jesuit Chennai Province and TNCRI at Loyola College in the city.