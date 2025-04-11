2026 Assembly polls: Vijay's TVK eyes pact with BJP ally AINRC in Puducherry

CHENNAI: In a calculated political move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is intensifying efforts to forge a formidable alliance to take on the ruling DMK in the State and to form a coalition government in Puducherry.

According to party insiders, the TVK is poised to seal an alliance with the All India NR Congress, headed by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, in the coming days.

The two parties are in active discussions, with significant headway reportedly made in recent talks. Sources revealed that TVK’s election campaign management general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, recently held a crucial meeting with Rangaswamy to deliberate on a possible electoral tie-up.

“Rangaswamy shares a longstanding personal rapport with our Thalapathy, and given the growing strain between his party and the BJP in the Union Territory, he has shown strong interest in partnering with TVK,” a senior TVK leader told DT Next.

The alliance-building efforts come as TVK prepares to launch its state-wide outreach programme, led by Vijay.

“Our leadership is open to joining hands with any party that shares our commitment to ending the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu and is willing to recognise Vijay’s leadership in the alliance. We are already in dialogue with several parties and key figures to expand our influence across both states,” the leader added.