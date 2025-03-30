2026 Assembly polls: Vijay-led TVK to hold zone-wise conference soon

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has embarked on a comprehensive strategy to bolster its organisational structure and electoral prospects ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

As part of this endeavour, the party has decided to convene an Election Booth Committee conference, which will be held in a zonal-wise manner under the leadership of TVK president Vijay.

According to party sources, the conference will be organised in four distinct zones: South, North, Delta (East) and Kongu (West), with an aim to galvanise the party's grassroots network, foster greater coordination among booth-level workers, and ultimately enhance the TVK's electoral prospects.

In a bid to strengthen its organisational framework and prevent internal conflicts, the TVK has resolved to appoint additional office-bearers.

“The party plans to appoint 10 deputy general secretaries, 10 zonal in-charges, and 5 organisational secretaries. These new appointees will play a pivotal role in fortifying the party's internal structure and spearheading its electoral campaigns,” a senior TVK leader told DT Next.

“Our leadership has decided to assign multiple responsibilities to its functionaries, a departure from its earlier policy of assigning a single responsibility to each office-bearer. This strategic shift is intended to optimise the party's human resources, foster greater efficiency, and enhance its overall electoral preparedness. The selection process for the new office-bearers is already underway. The party is expected to announce the final list of district secretaries in the first week of April, following which the appointments of deputy general secretaries, organisational secretaries, and zonal in-charges will be made,” the leader explained this newspaper.

Insiders revealed that the party is likely to appoint district secretaries as the deputy general secretaries, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills.

Furthermore, the TVK is also considering inducting leaders from other parties into its fold, with a view to strengthening its organisational base and expanding its electoral appeal.

“Our leadership is confident that this strategic move will enable the TVK to emerge as a formidable force in the 2026 Assembly elections. With the Election Booth Committee conference slated to take place in the near future, our leadership is poised to launch a vigorous electoral campaign that will traverse the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu,” the leader opined.