2024 LS poll: CPI-M, CPI gets 2 seats in alliance with DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday allotted each of the two constituencies to ally CPI and CPI-M for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The two Communist parties, CPI-M and CPI, will contest for two seats each in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as part of the DMK alliance, according to sources.

However, the DMK and Congress are still at a standstill.

At the DMK headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, senior members of both parties were witnessed the signing of the seat-sharing agreement between DMK President MK Stalin and CPI state President R Mutharasan, CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan.

While addressing the press, CPI State President R Mutharasan said, "A sharing deal has been finalised between us today. We have been allocated two seats by the ruling DMK. A formal deal was signed between Chief Minister MK Stalin and us."

Mutharasan also clarified that they will discuss and finalise the constituencies later.