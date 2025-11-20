2020 rape, murder: Madras HC confirms life sentence

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the life sentence imposed by a trial court in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Sivakasi.

Majam Ali, of Nalbari district, Assam, who was working in Sivakasi raped and murdered the eight-year-old girl in 2020. The missing case was changed to murder after her body was found near a bush.

In September 2022, Majam Ali was sentenced to life imprisonment till death. Ali filed a plea before the High Court challenging his conviction.

State government counsel stated that charges were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. A division bench confirmed the life sentence and dismissed the plea.