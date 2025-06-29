20,000 km TN rural roads getting Rs 8K cr makeover

CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned the development of 20,000 kilometres of rural roads at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore across Tamil Nadu under the Mudalvarin Grama Saalaigal Membattu Thittam (MGSMT – Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Scheme).

According to a state government release highlighting the achievements of the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj government department, Chief Minister MK Stalin has sanctioned the improvement of 20,000 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore under the MGSMT. So far, over 9,690 projects covering 12,572 km have been improved at an estimated cost of Rs 4,609 crore. Another 6,671 km of roads were being improved at an estimated cost of Rs 3,529 crore under the MGSMT scheme launched in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme launched to create hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030, the state government has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for constructing two lakh houses in two years. Of them, about 72,081 houses were completed and the construction of the remaining houses were under various stages. Provisions have been made for needy beneficiaries to receive loan assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh through banks.

For the repair of rural houses built under various government schemes prior to 2000-01, the Dravidian model headed by CM Stalin has provided a financial assistance of Rs 1,041.32 crore in 2024-25 to renovate 1.48 lakh houses.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme implemented with 60% funding from the Union and 40% funding from the state government, about 4,182 km of 947 roads and 83 new bridges have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,061 crore.

Also, over 500 km of 283 roads and 308 bridges have been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,182 crore under the NABARD rural infrastructure development fund. Additionally, the renovation of Periyar Memorial Samathuvarpurams were taken up at Rs 261 crore. Works have been undertaken in 10,187 village panchayats at Rs 4,277 crore under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam – II.