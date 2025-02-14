2,000 cops deployed for rally remembering 1998 Coimbatore serial blast victims

CHENNAI: Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to oversee a procession paying homage to the victims of the February 14, 1998 serial bomb blasts that rocked Coimbatore city. The blasts claimed 58 lives and left hundreds wounded.

Every year, on February 14, Hindu organisations in the city take out a rally in memory of the victims. Today, a procession is being taken out at RS Puram along with an event where floral tributes will be paid to the victims, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Senior officers including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors are part of the security detail for Friday's event, to ensure law and order.

Further, with Valentine’s Day coinciding with the event, there are concerns about large gatherings in public places such as bus stations, parks, and water bodies. In response, the police have ramped up surveillance in these areas to prevent untoward incidents, the report added.