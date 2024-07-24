200 pc increase in tax payers base in last 10 years: TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said in the last 10 years, the number of income taxpayers has increased by 200 per cent and the amount of income tax collected has also increased by 300 per cent. Delivering a keynote address at the Income Tax Day celebration event here, Ravi said, “Over the past decade, efficient and transparent tax reforms, streamlined processes, and a taxpayer-friendly approach have resulted in a notable 200 per cent increase in taxpayer base and a 300 per cent rise in tax collection, underscoring the tangible outcomes of these initiatives.

Income Tax is like fuel for an engine. That is something that the nation needs very much. Since 2014, various schemes have been introduced for economic growth. We have developed economically and thus we have made more progress in paying income tax compared to other countries.” Ravi emphasised the profound impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s holistic vision for India, guiding the nation towards an unprecedented path of sustainable and inclusive development.