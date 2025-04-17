20-year-old stalker stabs girl for turning down his proposal in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old youth stabbed a college girl and attempted to end his life by slitting his throat in full public view at Salem’s old bus stand on Wednesday.

According to police, Mohanapriyan, who hails from a village near Attayampatti, had known the 21-year-old girl who is pursuing her third year graduation at Government Women’s Arts and Science College in Gorimedu, through social media. An ITI graduate, Mohanapriyan has been jobless.

“When he proposed his love to the girl through Instagram, she rejected him citing he was younger to her; she later stopped all communications with him. However, Mohanapriyan continued to follow her every day as she arrived at the old bus stand to board a bus to college,” the police said.

On Wednesday morning, he confronted the girl and insisted she reciprocated his love. As she curtly refused, an argument broke out between them.

Police said an infuriated Mohanapriyan then took out a knife and stabbed her in the neck and stomach. The shocked public rushed to her rescue; however, by then, he too attempted to end his life by slitting his throat. They both bled profusely and fainted on the spot.

On receiving information, the Salem Town police rushed to the spot and took them to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, where they both are currently under treatment. An inquiry by police also revealed that the girl’s parents had fixed her marriage with a relative.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on, the police said.