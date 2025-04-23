20 injured in diesel tanker-bus collision in Sivaganga

MADURAI: TTwenty persons including drivers were injured in an accident near Tirumancholai on Thondi bypass road in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

A diesel mini tanker lorry collided with the TNSTC bus bound for Madurai, carrying a total of 76 passengers.

The victims who suffered minor injuries were rushed to Sivagangai GMCH.

Manamadurai DSP Niresh inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Sources said it could have turned into a major accident if an LPG tanker, which was behind the diesel tanker, hit from behind.

Based on a complaint, Poovanthi police have registered a case, sources said.