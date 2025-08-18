20 govt high schools to be upgraded to higher secondary

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education plans to upgrade as many as 20 government high schools to higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, Mathur Government High School under the Madhavaram block will also be upgraded.

As per the circular from the department, owing to the current upgradation for the 2025-26 academic year, 200 postgraduate teachers will be employed in the upgraded schools.

The move is followed by the announcement of the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the budget session this year.

And, for the upgradation, the department will also be appointing ten postgraduate teachers to each of the 20 government higher secondary schools. A postgraduate teacher will be appointed for Tamil, English, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, history, economics, computer, and commerce.

The schools to be upgraded are in districts such as; Government High School, Mathur in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Tirupattur, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, and Kanniyakumari.

For the 20 high schools to be upgraded, 200 PG teachers at the rate of ten PG teachers per school in the pay scale of Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18) are being allotted subject wise by the department.

Overall, for the upgradation of teaching posts for 20 high schools, an estimated expenditure of Rs 29.39 crore has been approved by the government.

Speaking to DT Next, a government school teacher said, “It is about time that certain high schools are being upgraded into higher secondary schools. Now, due to upgradation, we can ensure that students in the area are enrolled in secondary classes like classes 11 and 12 instead of dropping out.”

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Department of Elementary Education (DEE) had temporarily closed down 208 state-run schools. Overall, 1,204 schools did not see any admissions in the state this year.

Of which are government primary and middle schools (208), government-aided (114), partially-funded schools (11), private schools (869) and union government schools (2).