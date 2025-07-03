2-yr-old boy slips into water tank in Erode, dies

COIMBATORE: A two-year-old boy who fell into a water tank at a house which is under construction died without responding to treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Erode on Wednesday.

The police said Harish, son of Mukesh and Sabitha, hailing from Bihar and residing at Kakkan Nagar in Karungalpalayam, had unfortunately slipped into the six-feet-deep tank while playing on June 30.

The police said Harish was a construction worker, and his wife was employed in a textile firm. “Sabitha took the boy to her workplace. She then left him in the care of her husband, who was working on an upcoming house construction project near her company. While playing, the child accidentally fell into the tank on the ground floor,” the police said.

The shocked workers immediately rescued the boy and rushed him to the government hospital in a critical condition. Despite being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment, Harish lost his life. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the grieving family members.

The Karungalpalayam police have registered a case, and a further investigation is on.