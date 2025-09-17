2 youths get life imprisonment for sexually abusing differently-abled woman in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two youths who had sexually assaulted a differently-abled woman.

The survivor was identified as a 32-year-old differently abled woman from Marungapuri. The incident happened when the woman was grazing goats near a water body at Oonaiyur near Marungapuri.

Two youths, identified as R Prakash (25), a welder of Naduvipatti near Marungapuri and R Ramesh (25), from the same area, intercepted the woman, gagged her and took her to a secluded place. They sexually assaulted the woman and escaped from the spot.

On hearing her screaming, the woman’s father ran to rescue her and caught hold of Prakash. However, he attacked him and escaped from the spot.

Subsequently, the woman’s father filed a complaint with the Manapparai All Women police, who registered a case and arrested the duo.

The case was in progress with the First Additional District Court and Judge Swaminathan, who heard the case on Tuesday, awarded life imprisonment to both Prakash and Ramesh. Subsequently, they were lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy.