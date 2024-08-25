2 workers killed in Dindigul firecracker unit blast; factory run with expired licence

MADURAI: Two workers were killed in a cracker unit explosion near Natham in Dindigul district. The incident occurred Saturday late at night.

The deceased victims have been identified as Kannan alias Chinnan (42) of Muthumariamman Colony, Sivakasi and Muneeswaran (30) of Viswanatham, Virudhunagar district, sources said.

Bodies were ripped apart by the explosion, which occurred while those ill-fated victims were packing crackers.

The dead were buried under the rubble. The charred remains of the bodies were taken to Dindigul Government Hospital.

The unit is located at a remote place on the foothills of a mountain near Natham. It is owned by Selvam (48) of Avichipatti village, a DMK functionary, who is absconding, police said.

Officials from the Departments of Revenue and Police inspected the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the cracker unit’s license expired six months ago. Based on a complaint, Natham police have filed a case, sources said.