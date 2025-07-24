Begin typing your search...

    2 women killed as vehicle rams into pilgrims in Ramanathapuram

    The devotees were walking towards a temple when the incident occurred

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 July 2025 10:04 AM IST
    2 women killed as vehicle rams into pilgrims in Ramanathapuram
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Two women were killed and another person sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a group of pilgrims near Uppur in Ramanathapuram.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the devotees were walking towards a temple when the incident occurred.

    The two women died on the spot, while one other person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

    Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

    pilgrims deathRamanathapuramvehicle rammed
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X