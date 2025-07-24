Begin typing your search...
2 women killed as vehicle rams into pilgrims in Ramanathapuram
The devotees were walking towards a temple when the incident occurred
CHENNAI: Two women were killed and another person sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a group of pilgrims near Uppur in Ramanathapuram.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the devotees were walking towards a temple when the incident occurred.
The two women died on the spot, while one other person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
