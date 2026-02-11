2 Vijayanagara-era idols seized in Thanjavur, 4 held

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Tamil Nadu, has arrested four persons in Thanjavur and seized two ancient metal idols believed to belong to the 14th to 15th century of the Vijayanagara period.
Based on specific intelligence, a special team conducted a vehicle check on the Thanjavur–Chennai National Highway near Valayapettai on the night of February 6 and intercepted a car.
Two metal idols wrapped in gunny bags were found inside the vehicle. The occupants failed to produce any documents to establish ownership.
The preliminary inquiry revealed that the idols, suspected to have been stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, were being smuggled abroad for sale. The seized idols include a Sudharsanar (Vishnu) metal idol and a Devi metal idol. The vehicle used for transportation was also seized.
Following the arrest of two accused, further investigation led to the arrest of two more persons. All four accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam, and remanded in judicial custody.
The police said efforts are on to trace the origin of the idols and identify other persons involved. Further investigation is under way.