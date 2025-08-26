2 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A total of 2 tonnes of gelatin sticks illegally transported from Salem via Coimbatore to Kerala were seized by police on Tuesday.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the consignment was being smuggled to Malappuram district in Kerala.

Police from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have detained and are questioning the driver of the vehicle.

Madukkarai police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

A gelatin stick is an explosive used in mining, construction, and quarrying that consists of a jelly-like mass of nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose.