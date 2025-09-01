2 locations shortlisted for proposed Ramanathapuram Airport

CHENNAI: After careful consideration, two locations, Keelakarai and Uchipuli, have been shortlisted for the proposed airport in Ramanathapuram district. The Tamil Nadu government, four months ago, had directed the selection of a suitable location for the airport.

According to a recent announcement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an area of 500 to 600 acres will be sufficient for the development of the Ramanathapuram airport.

According to Thanthi TV, the project aims to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth in the region, with further assessments and planning underway to finalise the site and commence development.