2 PSH power projects get green clearance

CHENNAI: Even as Tangedco’s two proposals to establish a pumped storage hydroelectric project (PSHP) face environmental issues, the Ministry of Environment and Forest has recommended issuances of terms of reference (ToR) to two private firms to establish closed loop-based PSHP in Dharmapuri and Thirupathur districts.

In the 44th and 48th meetings of the expert appraisal committee of MoEF on river valley and hydro-electric projects held in March and June this year, the decision was arrived at to recommend issuance of terms of reference (ToR) to the proposal for preparing the detailed project reports. But the two private projects have to get appraised by the committee for obtaining environmental clearance.

A pumped Storage Project (PSP) is a type of hydroelectric generation plant that stores energy in the form of water, pumped from a lower elevation reservoir to an upper elevation reservoir during an off-peak period and generates electricity during the peak period.

Greenko Energies pvt ltd proposes to develop an off-steam closed loop PSHP of 1200 MW in Tirupathur district at a cost of Rs 7,622 crore. According to the proposal, the project proponent seeks to source a one-time requirement of 0.833 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the Palar River, for establishing an off-stream closed-loop pumped storage project. The proposed project involves the creation of a new upper reservoir and lower reservoir.

The pump storage hydroelectric project plans to have 3×300 megawatt generators and 2×150 megawatt generators with the potential to generate 2,511 million units of energy annually. Of the 547.22 hectares of land required for the project, 422.74 hectares of forest land and 93.3 hectares of non-forest land are set to be acquired.

Another off-stream project proposed by Volthills pvt ltd is set to generate 900 MW at Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts, built at a cost of Rs 4771 crore. As per the proposal, water from Kallar will be diverted to fill the lower reservoirs in monsoon season and upstream on a need basis. The scheme envisages the non-consumptive re-utilisation of 0.13 TMC of water for establishing the project.

The Arunachalam pump storage hydroelectric project plans to have 4 X 225-megawatt generators with the potential to generate 1,971 million units of energy annually. The project requires 70 hectares of land.

A senior Tangedco official said that they had not tied up with any private companies for setting up the pumped storage hydroelectric project. “The closed-loop PSHP requires setting up of new lower and upper reservoirs would be expansive. The cost of the energy generation from the projects will be high,” the official said, adding that Tangedco has plans to set up 15 PSHP projects with a generation capacity of 14,500 MW.

Considering the high cost of the lithium-based battery storage energy, the PSHP offers a cheaper option for the power utilities, a senior Tangedco official said. “The surplus renewable energy can be used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir. Whenever the need arises, the water from the upper reservoir, which acts as energy storage, can be used to generate power,” the official added.

WHAT IS PUMPED STORAGE HYDROPOWER?

Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) is a type of hydroelectric energy storage. It is a configuration of two water reservoirs at different elevations that can generate power as water moves down from one to the other (discharge), passing through a turbine. The system also requires power as it pumps water back into the upper reservoir (recharge). PSH acts similar to a giant battery as it can store power and then release it when needed.

What is the off-stream closed-loop PSH project?

The closed-loop PSHP is located away from rivers and does not involve a connection to a natural water source to create a lower reservoir. The open loop, by contrast, has an ongoing hydrologic connection to a natural body of water like a river or a lake. Tangedco’s proposals