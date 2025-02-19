2 non-Brahmin priests send petition seeking entry into Vayalur Murugan temple sanctum

TIRUCHY: Two non-brahmin archakas posted in Kumara Vayalur Arulmigu Murugan temple have sent a petition to the CM cell, HR and CE minister, and department complaining that they were not being permitted to take part in major events held at the shrine, whose consecration has been scheduled for Wednesday (today).

According to Prabhu and Jayapal, the two petitioners completed the course at Archaka Training School for All Castes in 2007 and were posted in Kumara Vayalur Arulmigu Murugan Temple on August 14, 2021. “From day one of service at the temple, we were denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum to perform pujas and were allowed to perform poojas and rituals only in Vinayakar and Navagraha sannidhis for the past four years,” they said in the petition.

“There have been no complaints about our performance as we are capable of reciting mantras and vedas due to the professional learning at the training school. Devotees who visit the temple, never discriminate against us, but the Saivite priests are treating us indifferently,” they said.

Pointing out that the consecration of the temple is scheduled on Wednesday, the complainants alleged that they were being avoided in the rituals and appealed to officials to initiate steps to make them take part in the consecration ceremony.

When contacted HR and CE Joint Commissioner Kalyani said that the issue has been resolved amicably, and both (archakas) have been allowed to do their regular duty in the temple.