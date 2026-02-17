Tamil Nadu

2 Nigerians held with cocaine, meth near Gummidipoondi railway station

A special team intercepted the duo based on a tip-off and recovered 55 gm of cocaine, 10 gm of methamphetamine and 50 MDMA tablets weighing 23.5 gm from them
Representative image
CHENNAI: Police arrested two Nigerians – Chibuzor Shedrack (30) and Nonsojoachin (42) – who were caught with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA tablets near Gummidipoondi railway station on Sunday night.

A special team intercepted the duo based on a tip-off and recovered 55 gm of cocaine, 10 gm of methamphetamine and 50 MDMA tablets weighing 23.5 gm from them. Initial probe found that the accused were allegedly operating a synthetic drug distribution network from Bengaluru, with links in Chennai, Tirupur, Coimbatore and other cities, under the guise of a textile-related business.

Police said they used social media to coordinate with their associates. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

