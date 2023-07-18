2 new COVID cases in TN, active count 5, TPR zero

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2 new COVID cases, including one in Madurai and a passenger from the UAE. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State reached 36,10,614. The test positivity rate (TPR) in stood at 0 after 764 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 5. Total recoveries reached 35,72,528. No more COVID fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.