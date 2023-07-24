2 new Covid cases in State; TPR 0

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2 new COVID cases 1 each in Chengalpattu and Salem on Sunday.

Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,621.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero, after 962 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 9. No new recoveries were reported. Total recoveries reached 35,72,531.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.