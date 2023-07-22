2 new COVID cases in State, active count 7, TPR at 1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2 COVID-19 cases on Friday, one each in Chennai and Salem. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,619.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% percent after 1,190 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State was 7, and total recoveries reached 35,72,531. No more COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.