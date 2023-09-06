2 new COVID cases in city; TN TPR 0.7%

CHENNAI: There were 2 new COVID cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday – both cases were in Chennai. Total number of cases stood at 36,10,654. The test positivity rate stood at 0.7% after 259 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 8 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported. Total recoveries remained at 35,72,565. Since no new COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, toll remained at 38,081.











