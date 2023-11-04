2 new COVID cases, 9 active count; nil fatality in 24 hrs

CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Friday – one each in Chengalpattu and Salem. The total number of cases reached 36,10,726 in the State.

There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Friday. One new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,636.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Toll stood at 38,081.