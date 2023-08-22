2 new COVID cases, 7 active count in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two new COVID cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 36,10,640. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 332 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

As on Monday, there were 7 active cases in the State. With no new recoveries, total remained at 35,72,552. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.