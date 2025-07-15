2 murdered in separate incidents of land disputes

TIRUCHY: Two persons were murdered over a land row in two different places on Monday.

It is said, there was a prolonged dispute between Vettrivel (30), an agriculture coolie from Vettamangalam in Thanjavur and Alagar (50) over a public pathway in their locality.

On Sunday, there was a quarrel again between Vettrivel and Alagar, and suddenly, Alagar, his sons Vignesh (27) and Chandru (26) grabbed a steel rod and attacked Vettrivel and his brother-in-law Suresh, in which the duo sustained severe injuries.

Soon, the neighbours rushed the duo to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital. However, Vettrivel succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while Suresh was undergoing treatment.

Panthanallur police registered a case and are searching for Alagar and his sons, who have gone absconding.

Similarly, there was a dispute between Manivasagam (45) from Vangal in Karur and his neighbour Venkatesh. On Sunday, Manivasagam was informed that Venkatesh was dredging sand from his land, and so Manivasagam, along with his brother Yugeshwaran, went to the spot and picked up a quarrel.

The verbal quarrel later snowballed into an assault in which Venkatesh, along with his relatives, attacked Manivasagam and Yugeshwaran with lethal weapons, in which Manivasagam died on the way to the hospital while Yugeshwaran is undergoing treatment at Karur Medical College hospital. Vangal police registered a case and are investigating.