2 murdered in separate incidents in Tiruvottiyur and Minjur

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Tiruvottiyur and Minjur on Tuesday.

In Tiruvottiyur, 35-year-old Ragu allegedly stabbed his wife, Revathi (32) to death at their residence on Othavadai Street after a domestic quarrel on Tuesday night.

Police said that Ragu worked as a construction worker and was an alcoholic, which led to frequent disputes between the couple. Earlier in the day, Revati left home along with the children after a fight with her husband and was staying at a relative’s house. Later that night, Ragu pacified Revathi and brought his family back home.

He dropped the children at his aunt's house in Perambur and came home drunk, which led to an argument again. In the melee, he stabbed his wife and then slit her throat.

Neighbours rushed to their rescue hearing the commotion and moved them to a hospital where Revathi was declared dead on arrival. Ragu is under treatment.

In another incident in Puduvoyal near Ponneri, B Anandaraj (32) was murdered by his friends after an argument. Anandaraj invited three of his friends to his mother's house, where they allegedly consumed liquor.

A quarrel broke out among them and the three of them ganged up and attacked Anandraj with weapons and fled the scene. Anandaraj managed to get admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Minjur police are investigating.