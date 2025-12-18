2 minors among 3 held for gang-raping Assam woman in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Police have arrested three individuals, including two minors, in connection with an incident where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband after he was assaulted near Srivaikundam.

A private hollow block manufacturing unit operates in the Arasarkulam area under Srivaikundam taluk. A labour contractor from Assam working in Tirunelveli district had taken a commission from the unit's owner and employed a 24-year-old woman from Assam along with her husband.

However, due to low wages, the couple decided to quit their jobs and planned to head to Kerala in search of work. On the day of the incident, the couple was travelling from Arasarkulam toward Tirunelveli in an auto-rickshaw.

Upon learning this, the contractor threatened them into continuing to work there. Meanwhile, he had arrived at the location on a motorcycle along with two boys, ages 16 and 14.

They intercepted the auto, charged the couple with theft of money from the factory, forced them into a nearby forest and assaulted the husband. They are also accused of gang-raping the young woman. The trio left the couple behind and fled.

Based on the woman's complaint, Srivaikundam All Women Police registered a case and arrested all three on Monday morning.

The two minors were sent to the Child Welfare Home in Tirunelveli, while the main accused was remanded in Perurani Prison.