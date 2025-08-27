2 killed in mishap near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two youth riding a two-wheeler died after a car knocked them down near Coimbatore on Tuesday. The deceased, identified by police as P Ram Kumar (22) and R Mohan Kumar (22), were riding a two-wheeler on Sakthi Road in Kovilpalayam when a rashly driven car knocked them down.

They both hailed from Annur and were employed in construction work.

In the impact of the mishap, the duo was thrown from their vehicle. While Ram Kumar died on the spot, Mohan Kumar was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment.

After an investigation, the Kovilpalayam police arrested Sanjith Raja, 28, a software professional, on charges of causing the mishap by rash driving.