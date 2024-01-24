Begin typing your search...
2 killed in cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar
Due to sudden explosion, three portions of the unit were reduced to rubbles.
CHENNAI: Two people were killed and three were severely injured in an explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot and took the injured to the near by hospital.
Initial reports have revealed that the explosion occurred due to friction in the explosives while making firecrackers.
Police are investigating the incident.
