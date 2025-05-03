2 killed, 5 injured as car crashes into median in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Two persons were killed and five others were injured after their car crashed into a median and overturned near Bargur in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Sekar (44) and Jana (22), while five others, Lokesh (22), Divakaran (24), Kanniappan (20), Kumaravel (36) and Balakrishnan (52), suffered critical injuries. All the affected hail from Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district and they were working in the same private firm.

According to the police, the seven persons were bound for Hogenakkal Falls in Dharmapuri on a trip when they met with the mishap. As they neared ‘Chinna’ Bargur, on the Chennai-Krishnagiri National Highways, Lokesh, who was behind the wheel, lost control and rammed into the median, around 5 am, the police said. Under the impact of the collision, the car overturned.

The police said Sekar and Jana died on the spot, while five others suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital by Bargur police. The bodies of the duo were sent for a post-mortem examination.

The mishap led to a traffic pile-up on the busy national highways. The Bargur police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.