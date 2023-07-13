Begin typing your search...

2 killed, 2 injured after falling into well in Ottapidaram

The four lost balance while lifting an engine placed on a wooden plank and slipped into the 100-ft deep well.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 July 2023 12:54 AM GMT


MADURAI: Two workers were killed and two others injured after they slipped into a well near Ceylon Colony in Ottapidaram of Thoothukudi district on Wednesday. The deceased victims have been identified as Mariathas (50) of Therkku Sinthalakattai and A Subburaj (42) of North Araikulam, sources said. Ottapidaram Tahsildar G Suresh said those victims were engaged in overhauling a motor engine in a room close to the well being owned by Thyagarajan on his patta land.

The four lost balance while lifting an engine placed on a wooden plank and slipped into the 100-ft deep well. While Mariathas succumbed on the spot, the body of other victim Subburaj, was retrieved by chank divers from Threspuram. The other two victims K Marimuthu (42) of Governagiri and T Ariyanayagam of Kulasekaranallur were admitted to Ottapidaram GHl, the Tahsildar said. Based on a complaint, the Ottapidaram police have filed a case.

TamilnaduCeylon ColonyOttapidaramThoothukudi
DTNEXT Bureau

