2 kids among 12 tourists from Chennai injured as van overturns on Yercaud ghat road

COIMBATORE: Twelve tourists from Chennai, including two children, were injured after their maxi-cab vehicle overturned on the Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem on Saturday.

Police said 12 persons, including five men, five women and two children from Chennai came to Salem by train and hired a tourist vehicle to reach Yercaud by road.

Police said M Santhakumar from Asthampatti, who was behind the wheel, lost control while nearing the 40-foot bridge, and the vehicle overturned.

The passers-by immediately sent the injured tourists by 108 ambulances to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.

Based on the information, the Yercaud police rushed to the spot and removed the tourist vehicle to ensure free traffic flow. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way.

In another mishap, Govindaraj (60), a farmer from Gobichettipalayam, died as his car rammed into a stationary private college bus in Erode near Dasampalayam on Saturday afternoon. The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy at Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital.