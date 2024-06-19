Begin typing your search...

2 including dikshitar held for producing over 5000 fake degree certificates

More than 5000 fake certificates have been produced from different universities in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Jun 2024 5:54 AM GMT
Illustration: Saai 

CHENNAI: Two people including a dikshitar (priest) were arrested in Chidambaram for producing fake degree certificates from various universities.

Officials have confiscated two computers, a laptop, a printer, and a cell phone.

