2 held under Pocso Act for abusing 10-year-old girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons were arrested under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl near Orathanadu in Thanjavur on Friday.

Sources said a class 5 girl from Tiruvonam police jurisdiction seemed to be unusually tiresome and the class teacher who noticed it, inquired.

The girl narrated the incident that two persons had sexually abused her for the past two days.

Soon the teacher passed on the information to her parents through the headmaster and the parents took her to the hospital, where the sexual abuse was confirmed.

Subsequently, the parents complained to the Orathanadu All Women Police who registered a case and conducted an investigation.

The police identified R Rajesh (35) and K Mugilarasan (40) as abusing the girl. The police later picked up the duo who confessed that they had offered snacks to the girl and abused her. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo and lodged them in the prison.