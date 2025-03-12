2 held for placing concrete blocks on rail track in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for placing concrete blocks on the railway track in Coimbatore.

A loco pilot of the express train from Kerala to Tirupati running via Coimbatore informed the Salem Railway Division control room and Coimbatore railway station officials about the presence of two concrete blocks on a parallel track between Peelamedu and Singanallur railway stations on Tuesday night.

Acting swiftly, the railway officials and police rushed to the spot and removed the concrete blocks from the track. Perusing the CCTV footage, a special team of the railway police nabbed two persons, Tirumurthi (48) from Thanneer Pandal and Vijay (34) from The Nilgiris.

Inquiries revealed that the duo, in an inebriated condition, placed them on the track on the assumption that they could collect the iron scrap from the concrete blocks after they get smashed when a train runs over them.