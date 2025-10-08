2 held for migrant worker’s death in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Several workers of a thermal power plant in Udangudi in Thoothukudi district staged a protest condemning the murder of a fellow worker on Tuesday. They demanded safety measures and sought the immediate arrest of the accused.

The deceased, Arjun Pasad Yadav (53), from Jhumri Telaiya, Jharkhand, was employed on a contractual basis.

His body was found with his face disfigured and a portion of his lower abdomen burnt near a fuel station in Kulasekarapattinam, on Monday.

The probe found that the drunken brawl resulted in the murder, and the accused Murthy (26) and Muthuselvam (27), who attempted to destroy evidence by setting fire to the victim’s body, were remanded in judicial custody.