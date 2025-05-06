2 held for killing bison near Udhagamandalam

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Forest Department officials have arrested two men from Kerala for shooting and killing a wild bison near Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Officials said they are still searching for two more people who fled the scene with the gun.

The vehicle and weapons used in the hunt have been seized.

The arrested men, Aneesh Mon and Nishar from Nilambur in Kerala, were caught in Naduvattam in Nilgiris after the forest department tracked a Kerala-registered car suspected to be involved in the hunting.

During questioning, the two confessed to killing the bison. The two accused have been arrested.