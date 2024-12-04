2 held for attempting to fly with fake passport at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Immigration officials at Tiruchy International Airport detained two passengers with fake passports and handed them over to the airport police here on Tuesday early hours.

While the officials were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia, they suspected the passport of a passenger from Vedaranyam who was later identified as Chelladurai (48) and conducted an inquiry but he gave a contradictory response.

The officials verified the documents in which they found that Chelladurai had altered details in the passport and soon.

Similarly, Shahul Ahamed (60) from Ramanathapuram also was caught for attempting to fly with a fake passport. Both the passengers were later arrested. Further investigations are on.