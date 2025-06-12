2 held for attacking sand smuggling whistleblower in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested two persons for attempting to kill a man who passed on information about the sand smugglers.

On June 9, Sathish (40), a resident of Thiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur was attacked by two persons who were identified as Arumai Durai (40) and Vijayakanth (37) from the same place and Sathish who sustained severe injuries was admitted in a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Thirupananthal police registered a case and found that the duo had attacked Sathish for informing the police about sand smuggling.

The police also found that Arumai Durai and a group were in the practice of smuggling sand from the Cauvery river bed.

Subsequently, the police arrested both Arumai Durai and Vijayakanth on Wednesday. Search is under way for a few more persons involved in the assault.