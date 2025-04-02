2 guest workers from Odisha fall into effluent tank in juice factory; die of suffocation

COIMBATORE: Two migrant workers died of suffocation by inhaling poisonous gas after they fell into an effluent tank in a juice factory in Tirupur on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Rohith Ghill (24) and Arun Kamango (30), both hailing from Odisha, were working in a juice factory in Anthiyur Panchayat near Udumalpet. Police said Rohith had unfortunately slipped into the open tank, where effluents discharged during the process of juice production are collected. Immediately, Arun attempted to save him by getting into the tank.

“They both battled for life due to suffocation. Other workers managed to take them out and rushed to the Udumalpet GH. By then, the duo had died,” police said.

Following the incident, the workers demanded stern action against the juice factory for not taking safety precautions and leaving the tank open. They also sought compensation for the family of the deceased.