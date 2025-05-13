2 from Telangana and Andhra con city businessman of Rs 22.6 lakh; arrested

CHENNAI: A cybercrime wing team from city police has arrested two persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for cheating a city-based businessman of over Rs 22.6 lakh by promising to supply medicines for veterinary diseases, supposedly imported from a West African nation.

In February last year, a person contacted the complainant Suresh Kumar of Sowcarpet through WhatsApp and claimed he runs a company called Galaxy Veterinary Company Limited across West Africa. The person further said his company has medicines for veterinary diseases and he wishes to nominate Suresh Kumar to be the agent to import his company's medicines.

The person who claimed his name was Henry Mensah further told Suresh that he could find the medicines mentioned above with a company in New Delhi in the name of AS Enterprises and Indu Enterprises and asked Suresh to buy a sample.

Believing his words, Suresh contacted the company and placed an order for 30 litres of the medicine and paid Rs 22.6 lakh in instalments. However, the company sent only 8 litres initially. Only when the 'dealers' were unreachable, Suresh realised he was conned and filed a police complaint.

The North Zone cybercrime cops who initiated investigations went on a digital trail and traced the account holder, Ajmeera Sudhakar (31) of Telangana.

The probe revealed that Sudhakar had opened seven bank accounts to receive money from cybercrime victims and the bank accounts featured in police cases in other states.

The police arrested Sudhakar's accomplice, Akhil alias Yarakorla Seenu (32) of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.