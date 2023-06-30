Begin typing your search...

2 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN; TPR at 0.1%

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,845 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jun 2023 8:55 PM GMT
2 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN; TPR at 0.1%
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two COVID-19 cases, with one case in Chennai and one international case from Malaysia on Thursday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,597. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,845 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 7. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 4 active cases. A total of 3 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,72,510. No more deaths were reported.

Tamil NaduCovid in TNCovid-19test positivity rate
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X