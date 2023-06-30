2 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN; TPR at 0.1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two COVID-19 cases, with one case in Chennai and one international case from Malaysia on Thursday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,597. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,845 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 7. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 4 active cases. A total of 3 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,72,510. No more deaths were reported.

