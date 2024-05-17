Begin typing your search...

2 final-year medical students suspended for ragging freshers in Tirunelveli

The incident came to light as the affected students filed a complaint with the Anti-Ragging Committee on Wednesday night

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 May 2024 8:23 PM GMT
Representative Image

MADURAI: Two final-year students of the Tirunelveli Government Medical College were suspended for ragging a few first-year students on Thursday. The incident came to light as the affected students filed a complaint with the Anti-Ragging Committee on Wednesday night.

Some final-year students ragged the freshers by demanding them to collect a ball while playing cricket. One of the freshers refused to do so and picked up a quarrel resulting in a heated exchange of words. Following this, a final-year student was beaten up on the hostel premises and a car of the hostel warden parked on the premises was damaged after someone pelted a stone on the glass window. The Anti-Ragging Committee members decided to suspend those two final-year students.

Some first-year students were said to be of the caste Arunthathiyar. TVMCH Police have been deputed to the hostel premises to prevent any further incidents, sources said.

DTNEXT Bureau

