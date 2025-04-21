2 fatally knocked down by lorry in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Twopowerloom weavers standing along the roadside were knocked down by a recklessly driven lorry in Namakkal.

Police identified the deceased as Mayilsamy (42), from Emapalli village near Akkampalayam in Tiruchengode and his brother-in-law, Mahendran (36) from Bommakalpalayam.

Police said the duo, both working as powerloom weavers, were returning from Animoor on a two-wheeler on Saturday night. While nearing Animoor ‘pirivu’, they stopped the vehicle along a roadside shop beneath a tree. Unfortunately, a recklessly driven lorry bound for Kokkarayanpettai village from Tiruchengode knocked down the duo in a hit-and-run case.

Police said Mayilsamy died on the spot, while Mahendran died on the way to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. On receiving information, the Tiruchengode Rural police rushed to the spot and sent their bodies for post-mortem at the government hospital.

Police are on the lookout for the lorry driver identified as Karthikeyan (48) from Kallanatham in Attur in Salem district. Police said both Mayisamy and Mahendran were survived by their wife and children.