2 drown in Cauvery river while bathing, bodies recovered

TIRUCHY: Two persons drowned in two different incidents on Sunday, while bathing in the heavily flowing Cauvery river. The bodies were reported to have been retrieved on Monday.

It is said that on Sunday, R Rajesh (25), an engineering graduate from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur, went to take a bath in the river at Moopakovil along with his friends.

As the water flow was heavy, Rajesh, was washed away. His friends who were with him attempted to save him, but could not.

On information, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and searched for him for long hours. Finally, they could find and retrieve the body of Rajesh from the river from a spot behind Kumbakonam GH.

Similarly, Pandian (58), a resident from Perumandi North Street in Kumbakonam, a vegetable vendor, went to take bath in the Cauvery at Mela Kaveri bathing ghat area.

While he was bathing, he slipped from the steps and fell into the river and went missing. The fire and rescue personnel who were searching for him could not trace him even after late hours. Subsequently, they suspended the search due to darkness.

On Monday, the fire personnel found the body and retrieved it. Kumbakonam East police registered a case on both incidents, and further investigations are on.